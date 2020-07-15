Morgan Wallen Shows Baby Indie’s Sleepy Grin in Sweet New Photo

Morgan Wallen is all smiles as his new baby boy sleeps in his arms in a new photo posted to social media on Wednesday (July 15). The singer shared a closeup picture of Indigo Wilder after a day spent working on new music.

"Little sleepy guy," Wallen writes on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his son, who's wearing a sailboat-themed onesie. Indigo, or "Indie," was born on July 10 to the surprise of everyone who's cheered for Wallen from a distance, and even those who haven't.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer hadn't been vocal about the fact that he was about to become a father, although rumors that his ex-fiancee was pregnant had been circulating for several months. Indie's mother is named Katie Smith, and the pair were to be married in 2017, but called it off.

"Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me," Wallen wrote when announcing his son's birth with a lengthy Instagram message.

The 27-year-old Wallen also revealed that he was in studio working on new music on Wednesday. His next album, he says, has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he seems hopeful fans will hear the new songs within a year.

"More Than My Hometown" is the first single on the new album, a follow-up to If I Know Me, released in 2018. Judging from the timeline of the photos and the growth in his stubble of a beard, Wallen went straight from the studio to spend time with baby Indie.