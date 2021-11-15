Morgan Wallen gets everyone talking, some people love him, some people will never forgive him for the comments he made last year. But all of his big fans in East Texas and Louisiana will have a chance to see him jump back on stage as he is just announced his "Dangerous Tour" is coming to the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.

While I haven't had the chance to see Morgan Wallen perform live myself, I've heard he puts on a fantastic live show and it's very high energy. But it shouldn't be a shock as this man has over 4 billion streams online, he has multi-platinum certifications and has already recorded four-consecutive number one hit songs. He is only 28 years old, and because a well known name after competing in season six of The Voice starting out on Usher's team then he ended up on Adam Levine's team.

Morgan Wallen Will Have Some Great Opening Acts on His Dangerous Tour

It's going to be a packed house at Brookshire Grocery Arena when Morgan Wallen performs on Friday, March 4th but he will have lots of great supporting talent as well. Also on stage you will see Hardy, known for his hit songs "Rednecker" and "Give Heaven Some Hell". And opening the show will be Larry Fleet.

You Better Be Ready to Purchase Tickets When They Go on Sale, They Will Go Quick

Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest names in Country music there is no doubt that these tickets are going to go quickly. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. The best way to grab those tickets will be at morganwallen.com.

