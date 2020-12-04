Morgan Wallen and actor Jason Bateman appear all masked up alongside Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner in two new promotional clips for this Saturday's (Dec. 5) show. The country singer shows some natural comedic timing as he and Bateman play Gardner's foil.

When asked what they want for Christmas, both Bateman and Wallen say that appearing on Saturday Night Live is good enough for them. Gardner fires back with, "Oh, OK, so I guess you don't care about world peace."

The two men scramble to prove they long for something a little more selfless this holiday season before the scene ends. That's just one of two clips shared pre-show. Watch both here:

The second clip is more focused on Bateman and how close his last name is to "Batman." Wallen plays along with Gardner during that scene, which ends with "Jason Batman" walking off stage.

The actor will host Saturday Night Live on Saturday with Wallen slated for the usual two performance slots.

Wallen's arrival in mask at Studio 8H in New York City's 30 Rockefeller Plaza is a good sign as his fans head into the weekend. The "More Than My Hometown" singer had been scheduled for October, but was removed from the show when he broke COVID-19 protocol by fraternizing with college coeds after a football game. Wallen apologized for his actions and accepted responsibility for the outcome before taking a month-long break from the spotlight.

This visit comes just after "More Than My Hometown" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and as several songs from his upcoming Dangerous album can be found on digital sales charts. It's not clear which songs the 27-year-old from East Tennessee will sing on NBC Saturday night.