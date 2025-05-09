Buy Some of the Most Affordable Land Available in Texas

(KNUE-FM) Living here in Texas is a dream come true.

Our state is large, with lots of land available for sale, plus it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Although, there are some places here in Texas that are so expensive it can be difficult to find a piece of land that works for your budget.

Which is why I thought it was interesting when My San Antonio was discussing the most expensive and most affordable places to buy land in Texas.

Where is the Most Expensive Place to Buy Land in Texas?

Not that I can afford it, but I am still wondering where is some of the most expensive land available to buy in Texas?

You’re probably not shocked to hear that it’s in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos area where the land is approximately $245.61 per square foot, the median house price is $494,667, and the median property size is 2,014 square feet.

READ MORE: List of Top Texas Landowners

READ MORETop Landowners in the Country

Now Let’s Talk About the Most Affordable Place to Buy Land in Texas

If you’re wanting to find affordable land to buy in Texas you might consider looking at the Texarkana area, along the Texas and Arkansas border.

Right now, it’s being called the most affordable with land around $122.76 per square foot, median home price for the area is $232,500, and median property size of 1,894 square feet.

Buy What You Can Afford

One of the biggest lessons I have learned from buying property is to buy what you can afford.

Don’t live “house poor”, where you can’t afford to have any fun because all your money is taken for your mortgage payment.

But I highly suggest looking at buying property.

One thing I have noticed since I was born, the cost of homes and property continue to increase, so buying land is normally not a bad investment.

