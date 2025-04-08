One Texas City Now Named 10th Most Dangerous in the U.S.

Not many people associate this booming Texas city with Memphis, TN, but according to one website, they are two of the most dangerous cities in the United States.

What Are The Ten Most Dangerous Cities in The U.S?

Of course, Houston, TX is the largest city in the Lone Star State and one of the largest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX, and Dallas, TX are both inside the Top 10 most populated cities. Was it one of these metros that made the list for the most dangerous in the U.S?

According to the report, the rankings are based on many factors, from crime to the city's economy.

The most dangerous city in America isn’t just a statistic—its a story of challenges, resilience, and the factors shaping its reality. From high crime rates to economic struggles, understanding what makes a city dangerous goes beyond the headlines.

You can see the full Top 10 list below, which includes Houston. According to this report faces "significant challenges with violent crimes, with aggravated assault being the most prevalent. According to the most recent crime statistics, Houston, Texas, has a violent crime rate of 11.35 per 1,000 residents."

The article points out that the city has implemented multiple strategies to combat the problems facing its citizens, "including community policing and targeted interventions in high-crime areas. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to reduce the impact of violent crimes on victims and improve overall community safety."

The Ten Most Dangerous Cities in The U.S.

Memphis, Tennessee St. Louis, Missouri Little Rock, Arkansas Minneapolis, Minnesota Detroit, Michigan Kansas City, Missouri New Orleans, Louisiana Cleveland, Ohio Birmingham, Alabama Houston, Texas

Reach the full list and more on what into the rankings right here.

Texas Towns Even Natives Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps