Texas’ Most Expensive High School Costs $53K+ Per Year

Education is important. It's viewed by many as the first step toward a successful life. And for some, that means paying out major tuition for their teens. The annual cost to attend one Central Texas high school is more than some Texans earn per year.

This isn't even college tuition we're talking about. This is for four years of high school. But, first, how much is a college education in Texas worth?

According to BestColleges.com, in Texas, "in-state students at a four-year public institution pay an average of $18,710 for tuition, room, and board, while out-of-state students pay $24,890. For private four-year institutions, the average cost of tuition and fees is $36,014."

The Most Expensive High School Tuition in Texas.

No doubt that $36K is a lot of money, and that's for an average college tuition, it's nowhere close to what it costs to attend San Marcos Academy, which was recently revealed as the most expensive high school in Texas. As you'd expect, the school offers its students everything.

The curriculum is designed to engage and inspire students, preparing them for success in life and in college. The Academy has a diverse population of students from around the world, across the United States, and all over Texas. Since 1907, San Marcos Academy has provided a tradition of excellence in private Christian school education.

The Cost to attend San Marcos Academy is $53,264.

In Texas, the income for the middle class ranges from $48,185 to $144,568. According to the data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The median household income was $72,284 in Texas, with the average individual income being 36,538. This means that more money is being spent on these kids to attend high school than many Texans earn per year.

