Most Expensive Modern Sports Cards Sold On eBay Last Week

Have you ever collected sports cards? Even just as a kid, grabbing some cheap packs to see your favorite players (and maybe get some gum)? Well, some of those cards from your childhood might be worth more than a brand new car right now.

Even though the world has been dealing with multiple financial struggles over the last 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hobby world hasn't really been impacted. People who collect celebrity autographs, Star Wars collectibles, actions figures, comic books, Magic cards, and a ton of other collectibles have been going strong without letting up since the start of the pandemic.

Sports cards might be king of the collectible world over that period of time. With some cards increasing in value by tens-of-thousands of dollars. Every single week there are cards selling on eBay for 5 figures. In fact, last week there were 20 sports card sales over $40,000 each on eBay. There were 6 of those sales that topped the $75,000 mark.

Now would be a good time to point out that these 20 sales were all of MODERN cards. That means they weren't Babe Ruth or Mickey Mantle cards, or even from that era. All of these cards that topped the $40,000 point last week are from 1986 through today.

This list includes players like MLB All Star Mike Trout, future basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James, plus two young NFL quarterbacks, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out these recent eBay sales right here: