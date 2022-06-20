LOOK INSIDE: Most Expensive, Beautiful Home in Houston Ever has a Frickin' Moat

So, yeah, if you're reading this there's a very good chance this home is out of your price range. Hell, it's out of the price range of 99.9% of us, maybe more. But that doesn't mean we can't peep in on how the other .00001% are living there in Houston, TX, right?

This house is like an English manor in the middle of one of the largest U.S. cities. It's gorgeous. In fact you will have to be meticulously screened and pre-approved before you will be able to be shown the property.

THE LODGE IN HUNTERS CREEK is a RICHARDSONIAN ROMANESQUE, an ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE in HUNTERS CREEK VILLAGE

Houston, Texas and it can be yours for $60,000,000.

“As an architect doing work for over 35 years across the United States and in several other countries around the world, I will tell you that the Romanov in Houston, Texas is one of the most extraordinary houses anyone may ever see” -- Ken Newberry.

It's being called the most expensive private compound in Houston and it's officially hit the market for first time this spring. The 22,000+ SQFT- Rare, Richardsonian Romanesque Design is situated beautifully on a nine acre MOATED compound.

It's truly a custom home. In fact, builder Jeff Thomsen, “For some of the more formal rooms, we cast our own trim of bronze buttons for controlling the lights. There are carvings in both wood, stone and metal that were the result of hundreds of hours of work.”

Let's take a look shall we? Into the most expensive private compound in Texas.

