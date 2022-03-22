With the crazy real estate market currently taking place not only here in East Texas but all over the country it's fun to pop onto popular real estate websites to see what is out there. The prices are definitely on the rise but when looking at the most expensive home currently for sale in Tyler, Texas after looking at these photos you might see why they are asking $3.25 million dollars.

The house is in a great location with quick and easy access to anything around Tyler, just minutes away from the UT Tyler Campus. The home has been on the market for a little over 3 months because let's be honest not many people can afford a home over $3 million dollars, but when you see the photos you will see that this expensive home is gorgeous.

The Most Expensive Home in Tyler Comes With a Few Acres of Land

While the property isn't a farm in East Texas it's still a nice piece of land totaling 3.61 acres. The home is 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, and is large at 9,140 square feet. I've always been a fan of large brick homes so this one looks great to me from the outside but it is way larger than anything I would ever need even if I gave each of our dogs their own rooms.

There Are Lots of Extras in the Most Expensive Home in Tyler

As you look through the photos you'll notice all the extras that this home offers. The fountains around the property look great, the pool and spa look so relaxing and gives you the privacy that you want. You're going to love looking through these photos.

Currently the Most Expensive Home in Tyler, Texas The home is listed at $3.25 million dollars and just minutes away from the UT Tyler campus.

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic Southern Manor Home Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have sold their historic Southern manor home outside of Nashville for $15 million.