Let’s Look Inside This Beautiful $8.5 Million Home in Longview, TX

Back when this home was built in 2009 it was valued at a measly $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably gonna set you back $100 million bajillion.

This beautiful estate is situated on a massive 515 acre stretch of prime East Texas land, and it has literally everything you'd ever want in a home, and several things you likely never even imagined in your wildest dreams.

According to Homes of the Rich, this Mediterranean/Spanish style home features nearly 7,300 square feet of living space. It consists of six full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. It's got a devastatingly beautiful foyer, stunning staircase, and a great room that is two stories tall.

It also features a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, 2-story family room, paneled home office/library, home theater, garage and more.

[DEEP BREATH]

Outside you'll see so many great outdoor features including a motor court with a massive water fountain, porte-cochere, covered balcony, patios, infinity edge swimming pool with spa and a lake.

Guys, this house is basically a massive resort in East Texas. It'd be like living lavishly in the Spanish countryside with ever having to leave Longview. Now it that's what you're looking for you are going to love this.

True, more than likely neither of us can afford this, but it's nice to take a look into the life of the luxurious. It's why those shows "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" and "MTV Cribs" were so popular.

Ok, let's do this.

