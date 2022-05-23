If you've been dreaming of living the ranch life in ETX, this unique Gilmer, Texas ranch sitting on almost 40 acres may just what you've been looking for.

Nestled in Upshur County, just looking at the photos of this property may be enough to tangibly feel your stress levels drop. The home offers close to 5000 square feet, including decks where you can sit and take in the lovely view.

There are TWO stocked ponds on this property, which cover 7 acres. And speaking of caring for cattle, your pipe fence pens are ready. And if you're itching to get out and dive into one of your projects, you'll have plenty of room in your close to 6,000 square foot shop--WHICH by the way is fully insulated and offers two project rooms and even living quarters!

OK, so we know about the outside...what going on INSIDE the Upshur County, Texas home?

As you'll see in the photos, the almost 5,000 square foot home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and lots of that storage space we never can seem to get enough of. And yes, there is an office space with a view overlooking those aforementioned ponds. Dreamy. :)

And speaking of storage, let's talk about the TWO big, separate walk-in closets in the master suite and the bathroom includes a tub big enough to soak away any troubles you may have. If you are more of a "shower person," the lovely multi-headed, nicely-tiled shower is waiting for you. Also, attached to the master suite? A private deck so you can relax while pondering all of the great things you're planning.

If you're interested in learning more about this home, we'll have a link for you after the photos.

OK, enough talking about it. Let's take a look at some of the photos:

[PHOTOS]: Unique Gilmer, TX Ranch on 40 Acres is Waiting for You Right Now This 40-acre property near Gilmer, Texas offers two ponds, cattle pens, a 6,000 sq ft shop with living quarters, a 5,000 sq foot main house with tons of storage and so much more.

Here's that link to the main listing if you're interested.

A Look Inside the Stunning Norwegian Prima, Set to Sail Out of Galveston TX in 2023! Cruise thru the Caribbean and enjoy this innovative ship's go-karts, mini-golf, fabulous shows and nightlife, water slides, and even the cutting edge fun of VR!