(KNUE-FM) It’s been interesting to hear over the past few years that attendance at churches in Texas has been decreasing. I’m not sure what the exact cause of that might be other than people just feeling exhausted and wanting to spend that time resting.

Common Distractions in Texas Churches

Church has always been more than just a building in the Lone Star State, it’s where many people find friendship and fellowship. And while most people that attend are very respectful and kind, there are times when you will see rude behavior at churches in Texas.

READ MORE: Texas Church With Room for 40,000

READ MORE: Texas Pastor Sentenced to 35 Years for Stealing from Church

Why Respect Matters During Worship

There are lots of people that are trying to stay committed to going to church and that effort should be applauded. But sometimes when you’re in a rush you don’t realize that you might be doing something that is rude to others around you.

That's why I think everyone should check out the list below of rude behaviors seen at churches across Texas. You might be doing something without realizing how distracting it is for others around you.

Get our free mobile app

Church Etiquette Mistakes to Avoid

Right now, there are people who are going to church in near desperation. Friends and neighbors who feel like life is out of control due to bills, work, stress, etc. It’s important that they have the time they need at church to help them get through the struggles.

When you’re at church please try to remember to avoid doing any of these annoying things as it could be a huge distraction for others around you.

10 of the Rudest Things You'll See In Texas Churches Not everyone is there for the right reasons. Gallery Credit: Brad Elliott