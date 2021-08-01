Movie Theater Worker Goes Viral After Revealing Concession Stand Secrets

Over 10 million people have watched a movie theater worker's video, revealing movie theater concession stand secrets. TikTok user @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed several ways to save money on snacks the next time you catch a movie at the theater.

Movie theater snacks can cost you a fortune, especially if you hit the concession stand with an entire family. And even though the price of movie snacks are so high, most people say they enjoy the whole theater experience, which includes a stop at the concession stand.

There are ways to save a lot of money and still have the snacks you enjoy while watching your favorite movie on the big screen. One TikToker discloses a few secrets when ordering popcorn, nachos and drinks that will make you wallet happy.

If you're at the movies just get a small or large no in between. -@thatcoolguy.25597

The guy pretends to be a customer ordering popcorn, shows how a moviegoer could pay more for the same amount of popcorn, suggests you buy your own nacho chips at the store and divulges secrets about drink sizes.

As most movie theaters are open again, this will help your return to the theater more exciting than ever.

TikTok movie employee @thatcoolguy.25597 reveals secrets to save money on movie snacks

I worked at a movie theater and when we made popcorn, although we used paper bags for all the sizes, I did my best to pack the popcorn in to give the customer the most for their money. I'm sure if you pack the popcorn in a bit more and give that thing a small shake, you could fit a bit more in.

This is why I always sneak my own snacks in