Multi-Platinum Selling Country Artist Readies Beautiful Louisiana Home for Sale

This house is absolutely beautiful. And apparently since his touring isn't allowing him and his family enough opportunity to use it, multi-platinum selling artist Dylan Scott is putting it up for sale -- and it's just a three hour drive from Longview, TX.

Blair and I have decided to put our house in Louisiana up for sale," Scott shared on his Facebook page. "With my busy touring schedule and only being able to stay there maybe 3-4 weeks out of the year, it’s too nice of a home to be vacant. We will list in May, but thought we would share a few photos of it for now. 2800 sq ft heated 3081 sq ft total. 3 Bedroom, 2 and half Bath with bonus room above garage on 10 acres in Log Cabin, La.

While the home isn't officially up for sale yet, it never hurts to snag an early peak, right? Scott posted pictures of it late last week revealing that he plans to list in May.

The 2,800 square foot home features amazing lighting, my wife would want it for those glorious windows alone. But throw in that immaculate kitchen and streamlined rooms, this home won't last on the open-market long.

Scott is a native of Louisiana, but moved to Nashville at the age of 19. He and his wife, Blair Robinson currently live in Nashville with their two children, son Beckett Scott and daughter Finley Gray.

To date, Scott has enjoyed six Top 40 hits on country radio; "Crazy Over Me," "My Girl," "Hooked," "Nothing to Do Town," "Nobody," and his latest, "New Truck," peaked at No. 38 in '21. Dylan Scott is set to release his forthcoming sophomore album, Livin’ My Best Life, on August 5.

Multi-Platinum Selling Artist Dylan Scott Readies Beautiful Louisiana Home for Sale This house is absolutely beautiful. And apparently since his touring isn't allowing him and his family enough opportunity to use it, multi-platinum selling artist Dylan Scott is putting it up for sale.

How About a Full Tour of George Strait's Stunning San Antonio Adobe Estate? Some good news for a potential buyer, the asking price for the property just dropped $600,000 -- now this marvelous home can be yours for a mere $6.9 million. Quick math and the mortgage on that loan will be just south of $40,000 per month.