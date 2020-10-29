Picture May Have Captured a Ghost at The Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana

So, I need your help. Am I just batty, or do you think there's definitely something spooky going on in this picture I took at the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana?

Years ago, my wife and I took a day trip to The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville. We stopped and got a disposable camera along the way to take some pictures, hoping maybe, just maybe we'd get lucky enough to capture something weird while we were there. After we developed the film, we were pretty let down because we didn't see anything in the pictures. Looking again a few days later, our jaws hit the floor when we both noticed something we hadn't before. Something that we couldn't explain. Is it a ghost? Is it Chloe? Is it a shadow of a plant?

In this picture, you'll see between the two houses a shadowy figure that appears to be looking into a window of the main house. The space between these two houses is clear. There's a lamp post as you'll see and a banana plant on the left, but those are the only things that could possibly be casting any sort of shadow.

What is this thing y'all? I specifically took a picture of this spot because it's the same location that the famous picture of Chloe was taken. The thing in this picture eerily looks like a witch to me.

Now, I know that if you look at anything long enough, you'll start to see all sorts of things that aren't really there. Our brains are hardwired for us to see things that are potential "threats". That's why we see faces, animals or people in clouds and things of that nature. Taking all this into account, and applying as much good reasoning and common sense as I can, I still see something odd in this photo.

This picture was lost for years, but recently we found the negatives and had this reprinted and blown up to an 8 x 10. Even with the picture enlarged, this thing is still as creepy and strange as ever.

This picture was taken on a Kodak disposable camera, and this is a scan of the enlarged 8 x 10. With each picture below I've included a description of what edits have been made to the original photo.

If you have any suggestions as far as filters or something more I can do to this picture to try and figure out what's going, please let me know.