Nacogdoches Man Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child
According to a release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a Nacogdoches man has been arrested for sexual assault of a child after he confessed to the crime to an Investigator with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim in the case made an outcry to a family member who notified the Sheriff’s Office. A SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam and forensic interview were conducted which revealed the child had been sexually assaulted on numerous occasions over the course of several years.
The suspect, Jesus Bautista was interviewed at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview Bautista gave a full confession to the crime stating that he had sexually assaulted the young girl, less than 10 years of age on numerous occasions over a three year period.
Jesus Bautista, 23, who is currently employed as a TDCJ guard was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office after giving a full confession to his crimes. Bautista was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a child, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.00.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has been notified of Bautista’s arrest.