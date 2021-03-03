Nacogdoches Man Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child

According to a release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a Nacogdoches man has been arrested for sexual assault of a child after he confessed to the crime to an Investigator with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Get our free mobile app

The victim in the case made an outcry to a family member who notified the Sheriff’s Office. A SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam and forensic interview were conducted which revealed the child had been sexually assaulted on numerous occasions over the course of several years.

Contributed Photo/NCSO

The suspect, Jesus Bautista was interviewed at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview Bautista gave a full confession to the crime stating that he had sexually assaulted the young girl, less than 10 years of age on numerous occasions over a three year period.

Jesus Bautista, 23, who is currently employed as a TDCJ guard was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office after giving a full confession to his crimes. Bautista was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a child, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.00.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has been notified of Bautista’s arrest.