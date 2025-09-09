One East Texas town has now been named one of the most difficult-to-pronounce towns in the country. Which town it is will come as a surprise to absolutely no one.

The English language is wild; not many words make much sense in the first place. Then you mix it with words and names from other countries, or Native American names and words, good luck!

East Texas Town Named Most Difficult to Pronounce

There are only two options for any readers who clicked on the list:

You've never heard of it, and you've already decided you won't even begin to try to attempt sounding this one out. You live in East Texas and have lived with out-of-towners butchering it your entire life.

Reader's Digest set out to find the most difficult cities in the U.S., and they struck gold when they came to the Lone Star State.

Not only is this small East Texas town considered to be the oldest town in Texas, this beautiful town has also now been named one of the most difficult towns to pronounce in the entire country.

I am, of course, referring to Nacogdoches. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about your chances of sounding it out:

Remember, we were talking about Natchitoches, Louisiana, which is pronounced NAH-code-ish? And we told you not to confuse it with the similarly named town in Texas? Well, here’s where the rubber meets the road, so to speak. The similarly-named town in Texas, Nacogdoches, is pronounced NAH-coh-DOE-chess. Really, it’s not all that hard to pronounce, at least compared to the one in Louisiana, if you remember that the G is silent.

So, there you have it. Think you know you're Texas towns? Can you pronounce these correctly?