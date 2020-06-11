NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Says He Will Quit The Sport Over Flag Controversy
Just in case you missed it, NASCAR has announced it is banning the Confederate flag at all events and tracks. It's a major move for the sport and for many other people and businesses this year as the Black Lives Matter movement is making waves around the world. But not everyone is happy with NASCAR and its stance on the issue, including driver Ray Ciccarelli. Ciccarelli says that 2020 will be his final season.
The announcement was made on Facebook Wednesday morning with Ciccarelli citing he doesn't like the way the sport is headed. On top of the Confederate flag controversy, NASCAR is also allowing on-track personnel to kneel during the national anthem, and allowed driver Bubba Wallace to drive a car that says Black Lives Matter on it.
Ciccarelli's Facebook post in full reads:
Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist all you are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another and i ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!
According to CBS Sports, Ciccarelli is a part-time competitor in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Through 18 races over the span of three years, he has one top-10 finish along with no wins and no poles.