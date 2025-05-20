Okay, Texas. This is the week we've all been waiting for. But why does the United States Postal Service ask each of us to check our mailboxes? It's all about proper maintenance, baby

This week is National Mailbox Improvement Week (May 18 - May 24). This is the one week of the year that the USPS asks all of us to inspect, maintain, and upgrade our mailboxes if need be. The purpose of this request is to help ensure safe, secure, and efficient mail delivery.

USPS Wants All Texans To Check Their Mailboxes

Just like everything else, our mailboxes can get worn down, so each year the USPS sets aside one week to address that. A few things you should check on and possibly replace on your box include:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

Replacing or adding house numbers

This Week's a Great Time For Mail Security Reminder.

To help keep your mail safe and protect its workers, USPS and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service ask us to help prevent incidents through education and awareness and enforce the laws that protect our nation’s mail network. Two tips to secure your mail include:

Promptly pick up your mail: Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.

Report mailbox vandalism: If you see someone actively tampering with a mailbox, immediately report it to the police.

Finally, be a narc. If you know of someone who committed an act of mailbox vandalism, report it to Postal Inspectors by calling 1-877-876-2455.