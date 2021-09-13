Me and Buddy were synonymous for around 16 years. I still remember the night when he showed up at my ex-wife's (we were just dating at the time) home. Her daughter was at the front door with this black haired puppy asking if they could keep him. He had just wondered into their yard.

She suggested that I take him in. I said no. I had never cared for a dog ever in my life. I liked dogs, I had no problems with them, I just didn't have a clue on how to raise one. I eventually caved and took him home.

The vets guessed he was about six months old during his first visit and was pretty much healthy. He got his first shots and the adventure began.

Like I said, I had never owned a dog. Growing up, our family always had cats. Luckily, I had a co-worker who had experience in training. He gave me some pointers and I started working with Buddy. He picked up on things pretty quick, he is a lab after all.

So yeah, this guy who didn't want this black fur ball was in love. Taking walks, wrestling, napping on the couch.

As happens to us humans, Buddy got older. He developed some health issues. After a massive seizure, he wasn't the same. Well, the afternoon of Saturday, June 22, 2019, I spent the day napping and cuddling with Buddy before we made the worst visit to the vet ever.

Obviously, I was heartbroken. He'd been my constant source of love and laughter for the last 16 years or so. I have lost pets before, but this is the first time I've lost one that I solely took care of. I taught him some stuff but what he taught me was even more.

He lived a full life and can now be pain free and chasing squirrels again in heaven. I love you, sir (I always called him sir).

Remembering Buddy on this National Pet Memorial Day Buddy was my rescued black lab I had for around for around 16 years. I wanted to take some time on this National Pet Memorial Day to remember my best friend.

I've shared videos before of our adventures on our Youtube channel. Give them a view if you want.

