If you are looking for a job and love to take care of people then I have some news for YOU!

UT Health East Texas is hosting Walk-up Interviews for RN's and Patient Care Assistants that will be taking place on Thursday's (October 15th, 22nd, and 29th) located at 1000 S. Beckham Ave.

Interviews will be taking place inside their lobby from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and they are looking for experienced RN's, Patient Care Assistants and if you're a CNA's they strongly encourage you to apply.

If you have six months of experience and looking for a career change then UT Health East Texas is calling your name as they offer a comprehensive health system within a small town vibe.

While interviews are being conducted here are some precautions you need to take heed to prior to applying.

Apply if you are applying for an RN position ONLY! Other positions will be posted at a later date.

You will be screened once you enter the building.

You must wear a face covering.

Practice social distancing guidelines.

You must remain in your car until called by a hiring manager.

If this job listing fits your qualifications get your resume, get dressed for success and get your new job or pass it on to a friend!

Good luck and congrats on your new adventure!