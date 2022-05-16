Land That New Job During The Gap’s Hiring Event In Longview Wednesday

Get our free mobile app

Looking around Longview and East Texas you still see 'now hiring' signs in front of all kinds of businesses. Employers are looking to fill their open positions with good quality candidates and there is a new distribution center that is opening soon in Longview that is in the same position. This facility is planned to open sometime in August 2022 and they are looking to add around 200 new jobs they are needing hire and train new employees quickly.

Gap Inc. is nearing the completion of its $140 million, 850,000 square foot facility off of Judson Road in Longview. This will be the home to the company's newest e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center.

With so many open jobs, Gap Inc. will be hosting a hiring event at the Maude Cobb Convention Center Wednesday, May 18th from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gap Inc. has already been busy hiring for some key positions, but they have many more that are needing to be filled. They are looking for:

operations supervisor

warehouse team members

maintenance technicians

operations manager

maintenance supervisor

talent development associate manager

human resources coordinator

Gap Inc. has a goal of employing around 500 people by the end of 2023 and ultimately has a roster of more than 1000 full-time jobs at the fulfillment center within five years, according to the Longview Economic Development Corporation. The company is 'excited to bring job opportunities to the Longview community and look forward to welcoming candidates at the event'. You can jump on The Gap's open positions page and apply for an early invitation to the hiring event happening Wednesday.

If you've been looking for a new career or even considering changing, this could be your opportunity! Seek it out and make it happen.

Here is a Look at 22 of the Biggest Employers in Longview If you're wondering who are the largest employers in the Longview, TX area, here is a look at the 22 largest employers:

These 10 Longview Intersections Had The Most Accidents In 2021 Longview drivers are not invincible when it comes to traffic accidents, these Longview intersections saw the most accidents in 2021 according to a report from the Longview Police Department.

10 Aerial Images That Show Us Longview Like Never Before See how much Longview has changed over the years with these birds-eye images.