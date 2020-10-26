Need Some Mood Lifters During A Hard Year Like 2020?

To be fair, despite our best efforts, some days are just hard. And some YEARS are hard--like 2020. But, I've found there are certain ways of being in the world that are game-changing when it comes to the overall vibe of my every day life. Some of these feel more natural to my personality, but others I've had to work hard to implement as best I can. I thought I'd share a few with you:

Tara's Favorite Mood Boosters (well, a few of them):

Live generously. Sometimes, we all feel so busy and that we're just barely making ends meet. However, I've found that regularly giving emotional support, time, or even money to others, without expecting anything back, can bring you much joy and help you put your own troubles in perspective.

Plan a trip. Travel is hands down one of the best ways to get out of our own heads and expand our inner world--and outer, obviously. Seeing the world changes us and makes us better. Even though we're not travelling as much right now, just making a plan can give you a boost.

Spend time in nature and with animals. I think modern humans tend to underestimate how important it is to spend time outside. It's a huge stress reliever and a reminder that the world is much bigger than we realize. Watching the harmony and even the storms that rage help put things into perspective.

Don't try to impress people. It's easy to fall into this trap. However, living life authentically without a need to make others think you're super cool, pretty, rich, hip, etc--just fill in the blank--will free you up in so many ways. Plus you know the people who want to be around you like you for exactly the person you are.

Laugh as often as possible. Research has shown by now that laughter has huge benefits for us--body, mind, and spirit. It's been said, too, that "laughter is the shortest distance between people," and I absolutely agree.

Read. Read. Read. Even books by those with whom you disagree. Read fiction, non-fiction, whatever. Reading, similarly to travel, will open your mind up to new ideas and possibilities that can sincerely change your life.

Eat well and move your body. Every day. Extra points for spending time in meditation or prayer. There's undoubtedly a connection between how well your body is working and how it affects your mood and outlook. So take the time to care for yourself.

There's many more we could discuss here. But, we'd love to know what some of your keys to happiness are? Let us know in the comments.