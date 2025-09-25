(KNUE-FM) It seems essential to consider whether or not your nosy neighbor can legally video you.

Get our free mobile app

Although I love the convenience and access we have with our smartphones these days, there's one thing that bothers me daily. Everyone has a camera. In their hand. At (almost) all times.

In fact, lately I've noticed three times that someone across the street from the station has looked as if they're holding up their camera, as if they're taking a photo or video. This was honestly disconcerting.

READ MORE: Can You Legally Fly a Drone Over Private Property in Texas?

In the past, your nosy neighbor may have spied on you and your family by peeking through a curtain or by pretending to check on you when they were actually trying to see who your visitor was.

Granted, celebrity types have had paparazzi following them around for years. But these days, we could all be videoed at any time.

It's a little bit strange to consider. I wonder if all of us have a little more anxiety that we're not even aware of because of it.

But anyway, the question is...

When It’s Legal for Neighbors to Video in Texas

Is it LEGAL for your neighbor to video you in Texas? As long as you are in public view, yep. Creepy? For sure. Illegal, though? Nope. That means if you're outside in public view, they are within their rights to video you.

Public View vs. Private Spaces: What the Law Says

You know what's even weirder and may inspire you to get blinds and curtains immediately?

It's legal to video you in your yard or even through windows that are visible from the street — as long as they're not aimed explicitly through the blinds like with some zooming apparatus, and they're videoing from a public place like the sidewalk or street.

WEIRD.

What other ways can your neighbor legally video you?

What Areas Can Be Recorded?

Security cameras focused on open spaces or property lines you share with others are legal.

Drone Surveillance Over Your Property

Here's a helpful video on the subject from the County Office Property YouTube Channel:

Drone Surveillance in Texas

Someone can also fly a drone over your property, so long as they aren't violating FAA guidelines.

What the Law Clearly Prohibits

However, it's not all open season. Some things that are NOT legal?

Things they CAN'T legally do?

Nosy neighbors, or random strangers with telephoto lenses, are not allowed to peep inside your house, nor are they allowed to trespass on your property to get footage, thank heavens.

They aren't allowed to record without consent from at least one party. That means you can't eavesdrop on your private conversation while recording.

And thank goodness, it is illegal for them to use any captured footage to harass, blackmail, or exploit you in any way.

What to Do If You Feel Targeted

Sadly, it's a reality many of us have had to deal with, or may at some point.

If you believe a neighbor or someone else is crossing the line and invading your privacy beyond the law, be sure to document the incident and contact law enforcement.

Additionally, consider installing security cameras, security lights, or extra fencing.

10 Most Dangerous Jobs Here is a look at the 10 most dangerous jobs. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins