It's not a new show; it was first available to stream on Netflix in 2022. But every once in a while, it comes back up. Earlier this week, a few of my co-workers were talking about it, and as you'd expect, a couple of them had no idea this show with a convicted Tyler, TX stalker is streaming on Netflix.

The show is called "I Am a Stalker," and there is a full episode that takes place in Tyler. In the series "convicted stalkers and survivors share harrowing accounts of harassment, abuse, and other crimes in this documentary series."

Netflix Show About Convicted Tyler Stalker

Netflix's "I Am A Stalker" Season 1 Episode 5 is about a case that happened in East Texas. "In a case that drew media attention, Jaclyn Feagin recalls how she left items with strange symbols in a woman's property with help from an unlikely ally."

After it aired, Jaclyn Feagin from the show took to social media to answer questions from viewers. Not surprisingly, Feagin does have many supporters out there. A few people who responded to her video were wondering why Netflix even included her story in the stalker series.

Ashley Elyse wrote: "So she's bold enough to send naked women but not show her face? Girl, I don't blame you. That punishment is ridiculous lol I hope you get to talk to your mom soon." L S commented: "There is no comparison between what you did and the rest of the serious stalkers on the show. Netflix weakened their case by including this small town high jinx in the cases. I also would be interested in seeing how seriously that police department has taken actual male stalkers. It would be good to see their records of prosecution." Donna M believes "The judgements out there are crazy you and your mom were not in the wrong all down to religion in we are all entitled to our beliefs i live in england and something like this would be laughed at here. I hope you and your mom are ok."

Jaclyn Feagin's Q&A video: