Netflix’s Latest True-Crime Doc focuses on Chris Watts

Netflix’s newest true-crime documentary "American Murder: The Family Next Door" is about to be the next obsession of true-crime fans everywhere. The documentary tells the true story of Chris Watts who confessed to murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their two young daughters in Colorado.

"American Murder: The Family Next Door" film will start from the very beginning, the early days of Watt's relationship. The film will even have several never before seen police interviews. The documentary will closely follow the investigation into Shanann and her daughter's sudden disappearance from the police officers' point of view.

When Shannan and her daughters went missing I remember yelling at my T.V. saying "the husband did it" Watts initially denied involvement in the disappearance of his wife and children, and expressed concern about their well-being to a local news station. It didn't take a genius to figure out that Watts was a horrid actor. So naturally, all of us true-crime obsessed people followed the latest developments extremely close.

Chris Watt's later confessed to murdering his wife in their home and even confessed to smothering his two daughters on the property where he worked. The father turned murderer also confessed to having an affair with his co-worker, Nichol Kessinger.

Netflix has released the trailer for “American Murder: The Family Next Door” and I am shook. The documentary premieres on Netflix on September 30th.