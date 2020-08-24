For the Video Game Fans – Check Out High Score on Netflix

Last week, I took some time off for some well deserved rest and relaxation. During that time, I caught up on some video game playing, some Netflix watching and just spent some time goofing off. It was nice. One show I took some time to binge watch was "High Score" on Netflix, a neat, six episode docuseries on the birth, death and rebirth of video games in America.

I love video games. I've talked a lot about my love of video games. I will never admit to be the best at playing them but it's still an enjoyable adventure for me and a great way to escape the yelling and screaming of everyday life that most seem to want to always engage in.

Video games are not just a kid's thing. There is a great art to them and great stories that are told mixed in with games you can just sit down and blow stuff up. Video games have it all. They have also had an up and down life in the U.S.

That's what the docuseries, "High Score", talks about. It covers the birth of video games with companies like Atari and the many arcade machines that began popping up in the 70's. Followed by how that birth lead to the crash of the video game industry in the early 80's. Then a rebirth of video games with the introduction of the Nintendo Entertainment System in the late 80's and console war of the early 90's.

It was also interesting to hear how role playing games made their way from the table to the video screen. Even a look at computer gaming and how, at first, it took some time to catch up to arcades and home consoles.

It's a fun, quick binge watch; six episodes between 30 to 45 minutes each.