It’s always fun to hear about new businesses opening in East Texas. I get even more excited when these new businesses include delicious food, because eating delicious food and supporting small businesses in our area is a win-win. That’s why I really enjoyed chatting with Jodi who is working hard for her dream to come true as she works to open Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. In Longview, Texas.

Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. will be more than just a bakery as they will be offering a variety of snacks and treats for everyone to enjoy. Jodi mentioned they will be selling cakes, cookies, muffins, pies and other baked goods. But there will also be charcuterie boxes, gourmet box lunches and catering trays available too.

How Did Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. Get Started?

Jodi has been working for over 10 years in a cottage business but this will be her first try at opening a storefront and adding quite a few items to the menu. She has many customers that she has built over the years but she is more than excited to welcome first-time customers into her new store.

Where Will This New Business Open It’s Doors in Longview?

The goal is to get all permits in place and have the doors open in less than 2 weeks. The new Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. Will be located just two doors down from the cable company in Longview, the address is 807 N High Street. Here is a look at some of the items you can order or expect to see when you visit the new spot for sweet treats in Longview.

Photos from Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. Take a look at some of the creations you can expect at Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co.

