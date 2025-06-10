Our friends at Blue Bell love teasing us Texans. Every few months, they give us a new, delicious flavor and then take it away. We're all aware that they are able to manufacture Oatmeal Cream Pie 365 days a year, but they choose not to.

It's not like March is Oatmeal Cream Pie season for Guatemalan farmers, I don't think so anyway.

New Blue Bell Flavor In Texas Grocery Stores For Summer

While getting all of us fiending for a new delicious flavor only to yank it from store shelves, leaving us shattered, in tears, wondering when or if it will ever return might be a good business model I don't particularly love it.

I just noticed at Brookshires last night, that one of my all-time favorites, Cookie Cake ice cream is back on shelves and it looks like it's been out for a week now. "It's a sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing." according to Blue Bell.

Earlier this year, Blue Bell introduced or reintroduced SEVEN flavors for the spring. The new Banana Fudge is great, and as I alluded to earlier, I love Oatmeal Cream Pie. The Strawberry Toaster Pastry is on my shortlist to try.

Blue Bell's Updated Spring '25 Lineup:

Banana Fudge: Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream swirled with a banana-flavored ice cream. Your favorite banana fudge bar is now in a carton! Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload: Our smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream is loaded with peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. Tin Roof: Vanilla-flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate-flavored coating. Butter Crunch: Tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with chunks of crunchy chocolate peanut butter candy. Oatmeal Cream Pie: A delicious oatmeal-flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl. Java Jolt: Our delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate flavored chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. Strawberry Toaster Pastry: A creamy vanilla ice cream loaded with strawberry pastry pieces, colorful confetti sprinkles, and swirls of strawberry sauce and white icing.

If you like any of these flavors be sure to stock up your freezer now. There's no telling when they'll "run out of" Oatmeal Cream Pie again.