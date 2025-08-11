Hopefully, you've got all your Texas traveling all finished now that summer is winding down. From Austin, TX, to Houston, TX, and tiny towns across the state, there are many popular attractions to explore here in the Lone Star State, but these two might be considered "too popular" by some.

My family and I squeezed in one more quick getaway to The Big D last weekend, as my kids will be heading back to school this week. This got me thinking, "What are the most popular attractions here in Texas?"

Texas' Two "Most Overcrowded" Attractions Are in New Braunfels

According to Jet Setter Guide, they've found the "most overcrowded"; the analysis is built on millions of TripAdvisor reviews.

Surprisingly, the popular Austin suburb of New Braunfels is one of the most crowded, thanks to it being the home of the top two hotspots in Texas.

Schlitterbahn Waterpark ranked No. 1 with 17.14 percent of reviews citing crowding, while the nearby Comal River landed at No. 2 with 15.12 percent.

You can read more of the findings here and see the twenty-four most overcrowded attractions in our beautiful state below:

Ranking of Texas’s 24 most overcrowded attractions

Schlitterbahn Waterpark, New Braunfels — 17.14% Comal River, New Braunfels — 15.12% Port Aransas Beach, Port Aransas — 14.65% Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dallas — 13.43% Barton Springs Pool, Austin — 13.07% The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, Dallas — 11.65% Cadillac Ranch, Amarillo — 9.95% Enchanted Rock, Fredericksburg — 7.87% Lost Maples Trail, Vanderpool — 7.67% San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio — 7.43% Houston Zoo, Houston — 6.59% Moody Gardens, Galveston — 6.47% The Alamo, San Antonio — 6.26% Space Center Houston, Houston — 5.64% Japanese Tea Gardens, San Antonio — 5.62% Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Dallas — 5.16% The Strand, Galveston — 4.08% Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth — 3.89% Fort Worth Stockyards, Fort Worth — 3.47% Palo Duro Canyon, Amarillo — 3.36% Grape Creek Vineyards, Fredericksburg — 3.34% Museum of Fine Arts, Houston — 2.88% Texas State Capitol, Austin — 2.56% Reunion Tower, Dallas — 2.42%