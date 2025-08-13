Less than an hour's drive north of San Antonio, TX, you will find the oldest high school in the Lone Star State. This school is as old as the state of Texas itself.

A few years ago, I had the chance to visit my high school for the first time in probably 15 years. The building was brand new my freshman year; my class was the first graduating class to attend all four years of high school there.

The Oldest High School in Texas: New Braunfels High School

Yup, I was a member of the first class to be Hillcrest Knights for a full four years, something we took a lot of pride in. But visiting now, it was surprising to see the school building look so old. But y'all, it's nowhere near close to how old the oldest high school in Texas is.

The folks at the website Family-Minded put together a list of the oldest high schools in each state. The oldest one in Texas was established in 1845; we're coming up on two centuries here. It dates back to the same year that Texas achieved statehood.

From its beginning until 2008, New Braunfels High School was one of the largest 4A high schools in Texas. However, in 2016, the school was classified as a 6A school by the University Interscholastic League.

When was the last time you visited your high school building? It may be time for a little reunion.