One of the best things about living in East Texas is all the delicious food we have available to us. Whether you’re craving Mexican food, soul food, or classic American food you always have options. And we just got news that one Tyler restaurant will be expanding their business, while another one just opened their doors earlier this month.

Tyler’s Food Scene Continues to Grow

It’s always great to hear about local businesses expanding their operations such as Lalo’s Mexican Dogos, which will open a new location in South Tyler in May. It’s going to be located at 5106 Old Bullard Road in the former Breakers Seafood location.

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What’s on the Menu at Lalo’s

If you’re curious what will be on the menu, you’re in luck. Lalo’s Mexican Dogos posted on Facebook about being excited to open their new dine-in experience. On the menu, you will find their famous bacon-wrapped hot dogs, Asada fries, Menudo, tacos, and they are going to add new things like fajitas, steaks, enchiladas, margaritas, and more.

But there is also another new restaurant in Tyler that is open for business now.

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Deep Waters Soup Kitchen Now Open

We are talking about a new soul food restaurant that just opened earlier this month called Deep Waters Soup Kitchen. It’s located at 400 West Rusk Street Suite A. While I don’t know a lot about this place yet, I did see a TikTok video review that was done and the food looked good.

The video has received more than 4,300 reactions online so I know I am not the only person who thinks the food looks good.

Are you excited about these new places to eat in Tyler? What’s your favorite new restaurant in East Texas? I would love to hear from you. You can always email me, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: 10 Spectacular Texas Restaurants that are Celebrity-Owned Looking through these celebrity-owned restaurants in Texas, there are at least 3 that I can't WAIT to try. But that's mostly because the food sounds amazing. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley