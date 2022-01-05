New Child Car Seat Laws Went Into Effect In Texas January 1st. Were You Aware?
Parents of infants, toddlers and small children should be aware of the new laws that went into effect at the beginning of the year with regards to your child and how they are restained while as a passenger.
Keeping your children safe while you are behind the wheel is your primary responsibility as a parent and driver. I can never imagine a situation in where I would be driving with my child and they are not buckled in by a seatbelt. With the new law that went into effect January 1, 2022, you could receive a fine of $25 to $250 if your child is not properly restrained by a seatbelt, booster seat or car seat.
According to a post on the Seguin Police Department Facebook page, 35% of children are not properly restrained while as a passenger, and because of that more than 116,000 children have suffered severe injuries while in an accident. It is noted that this number is even higher now because that reported number was in 2017.
There are more in-depth explanations of the laws on The Texas Department Of Public Safety's website and here, including:
- rear facing child seats
- forward facing child seats
- booster seats
- riding in the front seat
It is essential that parents and those transporting little ones take these laws seriously to protect their precious life.
If you are unsure if your child's car seat is properly installed, you may contact your local police department or the Texas Department of Public Safety and they will be able to assist you on the proper installation or direct you to an agency that has the proper knowledge of installing a car seat.