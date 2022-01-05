New Child Car Seat Laws Went Into Effect In Texas January 1st. Were You Aware?

Get our free mobile app

Parents of infants, toddlers and small children should be aware of the new laws that went into effect at the beginning of the year with regards to your child and how they are restained while as a passenger.

Keeping your children safe while you are behind the wheel is your primary responsibility as a parent and driver. I can never imagine a situation in where I would be driving with my child and they are not buckled in by a seatbelt. With the new law that went into effect January 1, 2022, you could receive a fine of $25 to $250 if your child is not properly restrained by a seatbelt, booster seat or car seat.

According to a post on the Seguin Police Department Facebook page, 35% of children are not properly restrained while as a passenger, and because of that more than 116,000 children have suffered severe injuries while in an accident. It is noted that this number is even higher now because that reported number was in 2017.

There are more in-depth explanations of the laws on The Texas Department Of Public Safety's website and here, including:

rear facing child seats

forward facing child seats

booster seats

riding in the front seat

It is essential that parents and those transporting little ones take these laws seriously to protect their precious life.

If you are unsure if your child's car seat is properly installed, you may contact your local police department or the Texas Department of Public Safety and they will be able to assist you on the proper installation or direct you to an agency that has the proper knowledge of installing a car seat.

CDC

21 Texas Children 14 And Younger Have Gone Missing In 2021 There are families right now worrying about where their beloved children are. Look closely to see if you recognize any of these missing Texas children that are 14 and younger.

These East Texas Children Simply Want The Gift Of A Loving Family These children are looking for that special family to welcome them into their lives and to make them a permanent part of their family through adoption.

This Fredericksburg, TX Airbnb Is Like Something 'Straight Out Of A Horror Movie' We all may remember the house from Nightmare on Elm Street or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. When you think of these, you don't exactly get all warm and fuzzy inside. Instead, it's more like a lump in your throat or stomach-sinking feeling. Unfortunately, for some travelers, this is the feeling they're getting when they pull up to this home in Fredericksburg, Texas. By the looks of the place from the outside, I get it.

Magnificent Lake Palestine Dream Home Has It's Own Helipad You will be spoiled from this property, especially after being treated to some beautiful sunrises from the shore of Lake Palestine.