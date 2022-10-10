Whataburger and James Avery Introduce Their 2 New Bracelet Charms
Good ole Whataburger. I love a number 5 with onion rings with a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip them in. For breakfast, my go to is a sausage egg and cheese biscuit (man I was upset when they got rid of the jalapeno cheddar biscuit). The thing is, there's more ways than getting Whataburger for breakfast, lunch or dinner to show off your Whataburger fandom. One of those ways is the James Avery line of charms.
Weird Combo
Its weird to think but Whataburger teamed up with James Avery to give us a beautiful line of jewelry. They started out simple with a Texas shaped charm with the Whataburger logo. Next we got a heart with the familiar orange stripes. That was followed by a drink cup and a box of fries. That brings us to the latest additions to the James Avery + Whataburger line, spicy and regular ketchup.
Where to Get Them
You can find either of these at shop.whataburger.com or through jamesavery.com or you might even be able to find them by going into the James Avery store in the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. The Whataburger store is full of a whole bunch of other very cool items for the Whataburger fan in your life, too. Some of my favorites include:
Other Ways to Show Off Your Whataburger Fandom
