Good ole Whataburger. I love a number 5 with onion rings with a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip them in. For breakfast, my go to is a sausage egg and cheese biscuit (man I was upset when they got rid of the jalapeno cheddar biscuit). The thing is, there's more ways than getting Whataburger for breakfast, lunch or dinner to show off your Whataburger fandom. One of those ways is the James Avery line of charms.

Weird Combo

Its weird to think but Whataburger teamed up with James Avery to give us a beautiful line of jewelry. They started out simple with a Texas shaped charm with the Whataburger logo. Next we got a heart with the familiar orange stripes. That was followed by a drink cup and a box of fries. That brings us to the latest additions to the James Avery + Whataburger line, spicy and regular ketchup.

Regular Ketchup - shop.whataburger.com Regular Ketchup - shop.whataburger.com loading...

Spicy Ketchup - shop.whataburger.com Spicy Ketchup - shop.whataburger.com loading...

Where to Get Them

You can find either of these at shop.whataburger.com or through jamesavery.com or you might even be able to find them by going into the James Avery store in the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. The Whataburger store is full of a whole bunch of other very cool items for the Whataburger fan in your life, too. Some of my favorites include:

Whataburger Texas Flag

Whataburger Texas Flag - shop.whataburger.com Whataburger Texas Flag - shop.whataburger.com loading...

Whataburger Playing Cards

Whataburger Playing Cards - shop.whataburger.com Whataburger Playing Cards - shop.whataburger.com loading...

Whataburger Dip Trip

Whataburger Dip Trip - shop.whataburger.com Whataburger Dip Trip - shop.whataburger.com loading...

Whataburger Neon Sign

Whataburger Neon Sign - shop.whataburger.com Whataburger Neon Sign - shop.whataburger.com loading...

Other Ways to Show Off Your Whataburger Fandom

There is a ton more items you can peruse through for the Whataburger fan in your life. I've compiled a gallery of not all, but a bunch, of the different gifts, clothing, accessories, sauces and a whole lot more to check out below:

31 Ways to Show Off Your Whataburger Fandom From shirts to hats to jewelry, there are a plethora of ways to show off that you're a fan of Whataburger.

