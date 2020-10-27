New Email Scam: No, You Didn’t Get a Speeding Ticket In Another State

These scams are becoming more and more elaborate...and more believable.

Email scams are nothing new, but they are becoming more common and more detailed. They're called phishing scams and described as "the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers."

One of the latest phishing scams involves traffic violations, but don't panic - you didn't receive a ticket in your state, or another state, over email.

via Pat and AJ

Obviously, I was never in Greenwich, Connecticut, and law enforcement wouldn't notify anybody through an email about a speeding infraction. I've never been asked for my email from police after I've been pulled over; have you?

Law enforcement around the country are urging people to be wary of scams right now; they've seen an uptick since the pandemic started. And unfortunately, people are falling for them and losing money and/or willingly offering up personal, sensitive information.

I'm pretty savvy about not getting scammed, but even this email had me curious; the "photo proof" almost got me. According to the Appleton Police Department (we used to live there; it's just outside of Green Bay, WI), here are a few red flags to look for:

say they've noticed some suspicious activity or log-in attempts

claim there's a problem with your account or payment information

say you must confirms some personal information

include a fake invoice

want you to click on a link to make a payment

say you're eligible to register for a government refund

offer a coupon for free stuff

Be safe out there, in the real world AND over email!