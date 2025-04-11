(KNUE-FM) A new requirement for airline passengers in Texas and all across the U.S. starts in May 2025.

Are you ready?

Don’t Risk Missing Your Flight: New Requirement for Air Travel Starts on May 7

Without this, you won't be able to board an airplane, which is a sad thought for many of us. Well, you may be able to BOARD, but only if you've snuck on the plane, and that could lead to some unfortunate consequences.

Yeah, don't do that.

Instead, make sure you are fly-ready.

According to KHOU11, "We're less than one month away from the REAL ID deadline in Texas, and you might have to wait weeks to get a new license at some DPS offices [...]"

Yep. We've been hearing about the coming REAL ID deadline, and now it's finally here--well, almost. The new requirement goes into effect on May 7.

No Star? No Fly. Canva No Star? No Fly?

How do you know if you have a REAL ID?

Open your wallet, cross your fingers, and look for a gold star on your Texas driver's license.

If you do, celebrate with a brownie.

If you don't, don't panic. However, make sure you schedule your appointment to get your new REAL ID so that going through those TSA checkpoints at the airport isn't more stressful than it already can be.

Can You Still Fly Without a REAL ID?

We've heard that the process can take a little while, and it would be heartbreaking to realize you cannot take that trip to Mexico you've been looking forward to for so long.

If you can't get your REAL ID in time, you may be okay. According to NPR, you should still be able to board a domestic flight with another accepted form of identification, such as a passport, and "full enforcement may not start right away."

Driver's licenses and IDs that are not Real ID-compliant will no longer get you through U.S. airport security once the law takes effect in a few weeks, but full enforcement may not start right away. [image or embed] — NPR (@npr.org) 10 April 2025 at 13:37

At the same time, I'd suggest you schedule an appointment to get your REAL ID as soon as you can.

