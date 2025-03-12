In Texas you can get almost anywhere in the world as we are fortunate to have multiple large international airports. If you love to travel, Texas is a wonderful place to live.

And your destination options just got bigger as NBCDFW is reporting that American Airlines just kicked off a new direct flight daily to a new location in Mexico.

Where in Mexico Will the New Flight Go?

There are already lots of flights daily to the major tourist destinations such as Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, or Puerto Vallarta.

But now there is a new flight being offered daily to Tampico, Mexico!

Flights Are Already Underway

The first flight along this new path left out of the DFW airport for the Tampico International Airport, carrying 65 passengers, the flight took nearly two hours.

Where is Tampico, Mexico?

Tampico is a city located on the Gulf of America or Gulf of Mexico however you want to say it. I am not here to get into that debate. It’s approximately 270 miles south of the border.

I just want to make sure you know about all the travel options and new flights you can take out of the Lone Star State.

Tampico is American Airlines 29th destination in Mexico, 27 of those are non-stop flights out of the DFW airport.

If you’re looking for a sign to book a trip this year, this is your sign.

Life is short, book the trip. Tomorrow isn’t promised to have fun and book the trip now.

