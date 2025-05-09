A New ‘Sophisticated’ Gmail Scam Is Targeting Texas Residents

Another day another scam we've got to watch out for. From illegitimate toll road texts to scammers trying to sell festival "tickets" on Facebook, it's never-ending these days.

Now, a new scam that's being described as "sophisticated" is targeting Gmail users in Texas and around the country. Nick Johnson, the lead developer of Ethereum Name Service (ENS), took to X to share what he found.

New 'Sophisticated' Gmail Scam Targeting Texans Too

“Recently I was targeted by an extremely sophisticated phishing attack, and I want to highlight it here,” he wrote while describing the chameleonic scheme. “It exploits a vulnerability in Google’s infrastructure, and given their refusal to fix it, we’re likely to see it a lot more.” “This notice is to alert you that a subpoena was issued to Google LLC by a law enforcement that seeks retrieval of information contained in your Google account,” it read, per a screenshot of the message. “To examine the case materials or take measures to submit a protest, please do so in the provided Google Support Case.”

To their credit, Google has issued warnings to all of its users to update all of their Gmail security settings. They are reminding users to ensure that they have a recovery email and a backup phone number saved on their account. If your account was hacked, that information would be your only way back in.

Also, remember that as it is with most companies, Google will never ask for your password or a verification code via email. If you do get a message asking for your information delete it immediately.

As we mentioned, Google is aware of this form of attack and a spokesperson told The Post in a statement:

"We’re aware of this class of targeted attack from this threat actor and have rolled out protections to shut down this avenue for abuse. In the meantime, we encourage users to adopt two-factor authentication and passkeys, which provide strong protection against these kinds of phishing campaigns.” Read more here.

