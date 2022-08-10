It's been one of my favorite things happening in East Texas over the past years: Watching our city's downtown area growing and becoming more lovely and thriving.

After all, they say the downtown areas are the heartbeat of our cities. Of course, we love to see progress all over, but there is something special about seeing new growth pop in areas that, in some places, become more and more abandoned and "hollow" over time. Thankfully, that's not the end of the story here in East Texas.

And projects like this one are the proof.

One of the recent endeavors I've heard about as of late that has many of us pretty excited, is the addition of new living spaces in downtown areas. And one of those you're gonna want to hear about is the new luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler.

Let's talk about the new luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler, Texas.

West Oak Property Development shared a press release recently regarding the "in the works" West Oak Villages Apartment complex. Not only are the photos we're seeing of the apartment complex itself truly stunning, but the AMENITIES they're planning to offer will have you ready to consider moving today. (Like me.)

What are some of the amenities they'll be offering on top of the beautiful spaces themselves?

Just imagine having 24/7 concierge services, a Sky Deck offering a pool, hot tub, and lounge area, putting green, BBQ and fire pits, fitness center, and business center. In addition, they're offering garage parking, door-to-door trash pickup, and valet dry cleaning. Um--Yes, please.

From the plans we've seen, it looks as if they'll be offering studios, 1 Bed/1 Bath, and 2 Bed/2 Bath options which range from 680 sq feet to 1,300 sq feet. Also good to note? West Oak Villages will offer a commercial space that will be "perfect for local or national restaurants to cater to [their] tenants."

OK, enough chatting about them. Let's take a look at some rendered drawings that will give you a vision of what's coming. (We'll also share a link below so you can get more of the details you may want):

Here's that link if you're ready to learn more.

