Super Popular Tyler Mexican Restaurant to Open Their 3rd Location This Friday

Why have one when you can have THREE? One of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Tyler, TX is gearing up for the Grand Opening of their third location this Friday (August 19th) at 7 a.m.

After a long wait Ruby's #3 will open at a brand new location at 3502 S. Broadway in Tyler, and patrons couldn't be more excited. If you're on the hunt for authentic Mexican any of Ruby's soon-to-be three locations should be where you go.

Se a llego el dia que muchos an esperado!!!🙌🙌 Despues de tantos procedimientos estamos finalmente con fecha para abrir este Viernes." The restaraunt wrote on their Facebook page today. Translation: "The day that many have been waiting for has arrived!!!🙌🙌 After so many procedures we are finally set to open this Friday"

On top of all the Ruby's dishes that you love this new location will feature some new plates. In fact, last month Ruby and Miranda did a Facebook Live video showing us some of the NEW menu offerings that are coming to their new location.



Come and enjoy your favorite dish, or try our new exclusive dishes at Rubys #3

New menu items include: Fajita Plate Served on a Skillet, Doblados Birria, and Chilaquiles.

As I mentioned up top the Grand Opening will be this FRIDAY AUGUST 19, 2022 and since they'll be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, doors open up at 7:00 a.m.

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 7am-8pm

Sunday 7am-5pm

And just in case you were wondering you can find RUBY'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1 at 2021 E.GENTRY PKWY TYLER TX 7570, and RUBY'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2 at 813 LINDSEY LN TYLER TX 75701.