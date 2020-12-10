New Study Shows Texas Favorite Holiday Cocktail & Drinking Habits

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the holiday season upon us, there are going to be studies done on everything from our favorite desserts to the most popular toys this year. The folks at alcohol.org recently did a survey to find out what our favorite holiday cocktail is.

According to their survey, eggnog reigns supreme in the Lone Star State when it comes to holiday libations. Sorry, beer.

For a decent eggnog, check out this link.

Moscow Mules were another popular choice, as was whiskey, hot buttered rum, and champagne.

You can see the entire study by following this link.

Their study also revealed a few interesting bits about our drinking habits around the holidays. For instance, 1 in 5 of us are giving up alcohol now in preparation for the holidays.

I'm not really sure why. I know that going dry for a long time and then binging is usually a really bad idea. Maybe 1 in 5 of us is just trying to make sure they celebrate responsibly.

Also in their study, they discovered that 1 in 3 of us will start knocking back drinks on the morning of Christmas. Not that I would ever recommend that kind of binge, but you'll want to make sure you get a hearty breakfast in if you're in that group.

In all seriousness, if you plan on making alcohol a part of your celebrations (and most of us do), make sure that you celebrate responsibly. Don't overdo it and wind up ruining not only your holiday but the holiday season of those you're celebrating with. This year has been tough enough already.

It should also go without stating, but be sure you get a designated driver for the night. However you decide to do it. Don't drink and get behind the wheel. Jail, or worse, is no way to spend your holidays.