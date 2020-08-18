New Texans, Cowboys Scratch Off Lottery Tickets Revealed

There is quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding how the upcoming football season will play out, but the Texas Lottery will once again be teaming up with the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys for a 12th consecutive year for a new version of the popular scratch ticket games and promotional second-chance drawings.

The new Houston Texans scratch ticket offers more than $17.7 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $100,000 and 925 non-cash second-chance prizes. While the Dallas Cowboys ticket offers more than $30.2 million in total cash prizes, including five top prizes of $100,000 and more than 4,700 non-cash second-chance prizes.

The $5 tickets are already available at all Texas Lottery retailers where scratch ticket games are sold.

Second-chance prizes for the Texans scratch off ticket include experiences such as a Private Plane Away Game Trip, Suite and On-Field Contest Experience package, VIP Houston Texans Season Tickets package, and Texans merchandise package. For the Cowboys tickets, second chance prizes include a Dallas Cowboys Wild Weekend Suite package, Draft Day party package, Training Camp package, season tickets, autographed jerseys and Cowboys Pro Shop gift cards.

For more information about the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys scratch ticket games, please visit the Texas Lottery website. Funds from the lottery help support public education in Texas.