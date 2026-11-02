(Arlington, Texas) - Look, I've been a Dallas Cowboys fan my entire life. I saw the three Super Bowl wins in the 1990s. I was in high school at the time but I still saw them. I was baffled at the firing of Jimmy Johnson.

It wasn't until my adult years that I figured out the real problem with the Dallas Cowboys wasn't the players or the coaches, it is the general manager. The general manager of the Dallas Cowboys needs to be fired. Problem is, the GM is also the owner of the team and doesn't realize the problem is him.

Another Disappointing Dallas Cowboys Season

Jerry Jones, do you want another Super Bowl trophy? I don't think you do. Why? Because you keep making the same mistakes over and over and over and over again. When are you going to realize you don't have the mind to run the team.

When are you going to realize your son doesn't have the mind to run the team? Good grief. Losing season after losing season after losing season and you keep doing the same things. Losing season after losing season after losing season and you keep dangling the carrot in front of fans and we keep reaching for it.

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Take the Keys of the Dallas Cowboys Away

It's time for someone to be brave enough to forcefully take the keys of the Dallas Cowboys away from the Jones family. You can't drive the Dallas Cowboys anymore, Jerry, without wrecking the truck. Sure, when you took over the Dallas Cowboys, they were a losing team about to go bankrupt. Then, in just three years, the Cowboys were playing in the Super Bowl under the leadership of Jimmy Johnson followed by a second Super Bowl win in 1993.

It was after this Super Bowl win that we saw the way you interfere with your team. You couldn't stand the credit Jimmy was getting so you couldn't work with him anymore. Sure, your Cowboys won another Super Bowl in 1996 under head coach Barry Switzer, but we know those were Jimmy's players and attitudes, not Switzer's.

30 Plus Years of Disappointment is Enough

Jerry, please, we're all begging you to put your ego aside and hire someone that actually knows football. Someone that can hire the right coaches, someone that can bring in the right players. It's not you Jerry Jones. It's not you Stephen Jones. Neither of you have the football mind to make those decisions.

Maybe it's time to sell the team, Jerry. You bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million. Today, the Cowboys are worth over $10 billion, with a B. You've made a profit in your 30 plus years of owning the team. Problem is, your profitability has gotten in the way of the team winning.

Again, a Season of Disappointment for the Dallas Cowboys

Can this current season be salvaged? Sure. But man, it'll be a long, and tough, uphill battle. But Jerry, you have got to leave the team alone. Let these coaches figure it out.

Stop talking to the press after the game. Stop marching into the locker room with the players. Be an owner, Jerry, and have the gumption to fire the general manager and hire a proper one and stay out of their way and let them build a winning team. Please, Jerry, every Dallas Cowboys fan is begging you.

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History of Dallas Cowboys Head Coaches The Dallas Cowboys will officially have a new head coach this year. So let's look back at everyone that has been in this position for the Cowboys. Gallery Credit: Stryker