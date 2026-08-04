(Austin, Texas) - You know, it's fun, within reason, to stop by your local Texas Lottery retailer and pick up a scratch off ticket or two. Sure, you're most likely just giving your money to the State of Texas, but that anticipation of a probable win is what makes it fun. You just have to accept that either you've lost that $10 or you could win $250.

It's a gamble you have to be willing to take. This month, a new set of tickets are hitting stores with some nice jackpots. One of those tickets will cost you $100 but there is the possibility of taking home one of four $10 million prizes.

12 New Texas Lottery Scratch Off Tickets to Play During August

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

Yes, there's no guarantee that you'll win anything with these tickets. But hey, it's fun to drop $20 on some of these tickets just to see what happens. I may run to the gas station later today and grab a couple of $5 tickets just cause.

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Just Have Fun, and be Responsible, Playing the Texas Lottery

If you're a fan of the Houston Texans or the Dallas Cowboys, there are two new tickets for you. Makes sense since NFL preseason begins this month. You can pick up either ticket for $5 and have the possibility of winning the top jackpot of $100,000 from those tickets.

There are other tickets with nice jackpots available to win. Take a look at the tickets below and have some fun playing the Texas Lottery this month. Good luck my friends.

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1 of the Newest Texas Lottery Tickets has a $10 Million Jackpot (Accurate as of August 4, 2026) One of the Texas Lottery's newest scratch off tickets has a total of four $10 million jackpots. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media