New Texas High Speed Rail System Will be First in the United States

Texas Central Railroad has signed a $1.6 billion contract with Kiewit to install core electrical systems for a high speed rail system that would connect Dallas to Houston.

According to a press release from Texas Central via PRNewswire, the company is edging closer to beginning construction on a new high-speed passenger train line that will run from Dallas to Houston in less than 90 minutes, with one stop in the Brazos Valley.

PROJECT TIMELINE

2021: Construction Starts

2025: Testing and commissioning period begins

2026: Commercial service fully operational

The system Texas Central Railroad proposes to build in Texas will replicate the service-proven Japanese Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed rail system, as operated by the Central Japan Railway Company (JRC). Texas Central chose this system because of its reputation as being one of the safest and most punctual train systems in the world. In its 55+ year history, it has transported over 10 billion passengers with an impeccable safety record of zero operational passenger fatalities and zero accidents since first deployed. This technology reliably moves more than 400,000 passengers every day.

"Kiewit and Mass. Electric are national leaders in installing complex and large-scale electric systems and have long track records of delivering high-quality rail systems safely and effectively," said Carlos Aguilar, CEO of Texas Central Railroad. "Combining their experience with the safety of an integrated system is essential to the operation of the Texas Central Railroad. Signing this contract is the next step in making the Texas Central Railroad the first high-speed rail system to be implemented in the United States."

The $1.6 billion contract with Kiewit includes the installation of core electrical systems including critical safety and systems elements like Traction power, signaling and communications equipment to enable the trains to operate safely and ensure the tracks and operators communicate with one another and with network operations.

