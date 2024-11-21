New Texas Law Affecting All Drivers Begins On January 1st

Thanksgiving is coming up fast, then before you know it we'll be opening Christmas gifts and celebrating The New Year. Between now and then don't let all the seasonal cheer let you forget about a new Texas law that goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

It's a big change in the new year that it seems most Texans are happy about. The era of Vehicle Safety Inspection for non-commercial vehicles will finally be coming to an end.

From The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles:

Starting New Year’s Day, non-commercial vehicles will no longer need a vehicle safety inspection prior to registration. All non-commercial vehicles in the state will still be subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee. The inspection program replacement fee will be paid at the time you register your vehicle with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

What does this change mean for new vehicles?

Going forward the first two years will now be a part of the sale. New vehicles purchased in Texas "that have not been previously registered in Texas or another state are required to pay an initial inspection program replacement fee of $16.75 to cover two years."

It is important to note that the new program will not be an increase in the cost of your vehicle registration. This fee is to replace the revenue being lost for state programs and operations. It is meant for the construction and expansion of state highways, and other projects that have long been supported by statewide vehicle safety inspections.

But a reminder that your vehicle will still require regular service to keep you, your family, and other motorists safe on the road.

