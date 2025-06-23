The crime of "skimming" has become an increasingly bigger problem here in Texas. Whether at a gas pump, ATM, or a store checkout, too many Texans are being targeted and scammed out of their money.

We got some good news regarding skimmers here in the Lone Star State over the weekend. Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 2371 into law. This new bill addresses this growing crime and initiates steps businesses must take if/when a skimmer is found.

The New Texas Law That Targets Skimming Crimes

Senate Bill 2371 addresses the rising crime around card skimming by establishing a reporting structure for skimmers found on point-of-sale terminals, virtual currency terminals, and ATMs. Under the new legislation, when a skimmer is discovered on the devices, the terminal must be disabled and reported to local law enforcement and the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center for subsequent inspection and investigation.

In addition to this, several more laws directed at crime and law enforcement were signed into law over the weekend.

House Bill 48 creates an organized oilfield theft prevention unit within the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the bill’s language.

Senate Bill 1080 provides a clearer path for individuals with criminal records to obtain occupational licenses under certain conditions.

Senate Bill 1537 requires an interpreter to be present at criminal proceedings if a party or court determines that a person charged or a witness does not understand or speak English.

Senate Bill 1646 amends current law and increases the penalties for copper theft and fiber vandalism. The legislation also includes a new definition for "critical infrastructure facility."

