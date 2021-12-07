There's no denying that, as Dani Rojas from Ted Lasso would say, "Football is life." ESPECIALLY in Texas.

Granted, Dani Rojas was referring to soccer (as we call it here in the U.S.,) but it's still applicable.

Football is an enormous part of our Texas culture. And so, it's not surprising that a sport that brings so many people together, not to mention brings in a whole big bunch of money, would seek to make life for star football players as pleasant as possible.

We've known FOR YEARS that much effort goes into recruiting and delighting the best athletes for our various teams. That obviously includes the NFL. But honestly, the college football programs have upped their game, so to speak, in order to do the same for college recruits.

But how far is too far? In your opinion, would a non-profit that is willing to pay offensive linemen $50,000 annually too much?

Before you decide, let's take a look at what specifically is being discussed:

A non-profit called Horns with Heart has offered to pay University of Texas offensive linemen on scholarship $50K annually if they agree to allow their name and likeness to be used for charitable causes, the Houston Chronicle reports:

"Horns with Heart said 'The Pancake Factory' would start in August 2022. The organization said it hopes to expand the program to other football position groups and Longhorns athletes in the future. The name comes from the 'pancake' blocks linemen sometimes do during play.'

Supported by six alumni of UT and other supporters, 16 offensive linemen would be a part of the program, as it's capped at $800,000.

Obviously, any efforts to support charitable organizations in Texas are a good thing. A noble thing. At the same time, do you feel that simply giving 18 to 21-year old football players $50K each is the right move?

Some people respond with a resounding 'YES!' They feel any steps taken toward empowering football players to participate in awareness campaigns for programs at UT and elsewhere can only be a good thing.

On the other hand, some feel that paying such a large sum to players who are already "wined and dined" before signing simply makes their efforts, even for non-profits and charitable organizations, more transactional rather than heart-felt.

We love our football (and our football players) in Texas. Do you think this is a fantastic idea OR do you have ethical concerns about this?

Let us know in the comments and share on your social media pages.

Top 10: These Are Texas' Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns. In fact as of last year, Texas is only second to Florida (by two players) as the state with the most players in the NFL.

Hut Hut Hike, Here Are Great Spots to Watch Football in Tyler If you're looking for great places to watch football or sports in general here are some fantastic options in Tyler.