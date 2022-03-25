North Texas High School Shooter Found Dead in New Boston, TX Prison

You may recall the story of Chad Padilla, the then teenager who opened fire inside Italy High School in Ellis County in 2018. He was found dead in his cell earlier this week, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The attack happened four years ago. Padilla, aged 16, walked into his school's cafeteria and shot a 15-year-old female classmate six times, she thankfully survived. Padilla was later certified in court as an adult, convicted the next year, and sentenced to prison for 40 years.

This 2018 story, below, from WFAA details Padilla's troubled past, alleges that there were warning signs, and asserts that the Italy School District did not do enough to protect their children.

Cassie Shook who was a 17-year-old junior at the school at time said she was angry when she learned who the suspect was because she'd complained about him twice to school officials.

"This could have been avoidable, "she told the Associated Press that "There were so many signs" Shook said she first went to school officials after the boy allegedly made a "hit list" in eighth grade and her name was on it. Then last year, the boy got angry during a class and threw a pair of scissors at her friend and later threw a computer against a wall, she said. "I ran out of the classroom screaming, telling everyone to hide because I was scared," Shook said. Shook said police came to talk to the class after the incident. She said the boy was removed from the school but eventually was allowed back.

Padilla was expected to be eligible for parole after 20 years in prison. No cause of death has been revealed as of yet.

Wanted Criminals Out of Anderson County, Texas Here is a list of 5 wanted criminals out of Anderson County in Texas.