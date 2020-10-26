Not Even Halloween, And We’ve Already Got Christmas Ice Cream

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We haven't even made it through October yet, and already you can see signs of the upcoming holiday season appearing in stores and online. You can also see the signs in the frozen aisle of your grocery store.

Blue Bell Ice Cream has already released their Christmas Cookies flavor of ice cream for 2020. It sounds like a frozen, Yuletide punch in the taste buds.

The ice cream flavor features chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies. These are combined in sugar cookie ice cream. To top it all off, there are red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout the ice cream.

The announcement was made on social media with a cute video of a present being unwrapped to reveal a tub of the festive ice cream inside. I strongly advise against gifting ice cream in such a reckless fashion. It will surely be melted by the time it is opened. The box will be a soggy and sticky mess.

You can see the video below.

I personally have nothing against Christmas. I do enjoy the holiday, for the most part. However, I think we need to get through the other two fall/winter holidays first. Let's not get the sleigh before the reindeer, so to speak.

Halloween is this weekend, hopefully. Then next month, we will all gather with our families and loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Still, if you can't help yourself and are the type who starts looking forward to Christmas on December 26, there's an ice cream flavor out that you might be interested in.